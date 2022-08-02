Floyd County restaurant working hard to rebuild, reopen, and help community

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, folks in the Garrett community, just like many other small communities across the region, saw swift and historic flooding that damaged many homes and businesses. Now, cleanup has begun in an effort to pick up the pieces.

One business, The Garrett Fountain, has been hard at work since last Friday cleaning, rebuilding and sanitizing in order to get up and running again with help from community members.

“When we open the doors, we didn’t think like this week would even be a possibility but, come Friday morning, so many people showed up,” said owner Amber Sparkman, “we had different teams for each room... It wasn’t even us, it was the community.”

With many of the restaurant’s employees and regular customers also cleaning their homes, owners Amber and Aaron Sparkman say it was hard to focus on their own business, but knew it was necessary to help ease the minds of many local families and give them a space to feel normal once again.

“It was extremely hard for us to have to focus on the business and fixing it back and not be out helping others, so we’re looking forward to getting back on our feet so that we can help other people,” said Amber Sparkman. “We want to be open so that people can come in and have that normal feeling, you know, at least for a moment before they walk back into chaos.”

During previous floods, the restaurant has helped locals by gathering supplies and donating food for those who have been affected, but this time are unable to do so until the kitchen is operational again. The owners say, once the business is ready to go, they will help in any way possible.

“We will try to take items, we will try to feed people,” said Amber Sparkman, “anything that we can do personally to help our community, we will.”

The Garrett Fountain is scheduled to reopen on Friday, but the owners say it is possible that it could be open as early as Thursday.

