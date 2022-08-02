Flood torn counties facing extreme heat, cooling centers available

Credit: MGN
Credit: MGN(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced eight cooling centers available for flood survivors.

Heat indexes are expected to peak near or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some locations. Many people are still without power.

“Don’t be too proud to go to one of these places. It’s going to be really hot and really dangerous,” the Governor said. “So if you have a family member who’s older or maybe who has some conditions, you want to make sure you get them to a place where they’re going to be cool enough.”

Here is a list of the cooling centers:

  • Breathitt County – Breathitt Library – 1024 College Ave., Lost Creek
  • Floyd County – Floyd Community Center – 7199 KY-80, Langley
  • Johnson County – City of Paintsville Recreation Center – 232 Preston St., Paintsville
  • Knott County – Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop, Leburn
  • Letcher County – Letcher County Central High School – 435 Cougar Drive, Whitesburg
  • Perry County – Perry County Community Center – 354 Perry Park, Hazard
  • Pike County – Valley Elementary School – 162 Douglas Pkwy., Pikeville
  • Wolfe County – Senior Center – 76 Marion St., Campton

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
The WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook valid for Monday, August 1, 2022
Continuing to watch heavy rain and severe storm potential

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Pike County.
Beshear visits Pike County, releases more details on personal assistance
Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance
USPS graphic.
USPS: Mail carriers will attempt to deliver mail in Eastern Ky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods