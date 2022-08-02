Eastern Ky. superintendents share damage reports, community needs

The Buckhorn School in Perry County suffered catastrophic damage.
The Buckhorn School in Perry County suffered catastrophic damage.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - It’s likely many of the school districts in eastern Kentucky will have to delay the start of school. Some districts are already making that decision, and others are evaluating damage and working on a timeline.

We heard from superintendents of school districts that include hard-hit Perry, Knott, Breathitt and Letcher counties. Some districts have more damage than others, impacting back-to-school dates for students.

“We are not going to be able to consider starting school for at least two weeks from our original start date, which was the 11th, in the rest of our buildings because we have thousands of people out of power. We have thousands of people that don’t have running water,” Perry County Superintendent John Jett said.

On top of that, Superintendent Jett said Perry County essentially lost two schools for the school year.

The Buckhorn School was severely damaged, and Robinson Elementary will need to be completely rebuilt.

“The unfortunate part is that the communities that were hit were some of our most impoverished communities,” Jett said.

It’s a similar story in Letcher County. The superintendent there said six schools were damaged, and the district lost two staff members.

“Our community as a whole is devastated,” Superintendent Denise Yonts said.

Knott County is also hurting—four of the deaths there were children, and they were siblings.

“We did lose one student, which was the oldest of four siblings she would’ve been a second-grade student Emily in elementary,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said.

Knott County will not start school until damages are assessed.

Breathitt County went through flooding in 2020, but school leaders said it’s nothing compared to this.

“We have some of the hardest-hit areas I’ve ever seen,” Superintendent Phillip Watts said.

Right now, the county needs portable showers and laundry services. Breathitt County Schools plans to delay school by a week.

The Kentucky Department of Education said from a funding standpoint, SEEK dollars will not be affected. They said districts can work toward completing required hours of instruction instead of a certain number of days.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.
Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding
Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo

Latest News

Wayland Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m.
Wayland Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m.
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - August 1, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - August 1, 2022
mountain view national guard
Leslie County school prepares to house National Guard
Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims