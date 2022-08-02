‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music artist T. Graham Brown is taking his song “Hell and High Water” literally in an effort to support his neighbors in Kentucky.

Graham has used the lyrics of his song “Hell and High Water” and created a “Come Hell Or High Water” t-shirt for people to purchase at his website to bring much-needed financial support to the devastated communities in Kentucky.

The shirts are $25 with proceeds being provided directly to Kentuckians in need.

In addition, T’s Hillbilly Iced Tea and Lemonade wrapped tour bus will be headed to Kentucky on Thursday to deliver the much-needed supplies including water, flashlights, batteries, generators, tarps, coolers, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, hoses, and more.

Those in the Nashville area can bring any of these items to meet the tour bus Wednesday Aug. 3 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Walmart in Franklin, Tennessee located at 3600 Mallory Ln. Financial donations will also be accepted at the drop-off location.

”I remember when Nashville flooded and how everyone stood together and we worked as a family to help our fellow neighbor. My heart says we need to do that very same thing now,” says T. Graham Brown. “So many great country stars like Keith Whitley, Dwight Yoakam, The Judds, Exile, Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lynn, Crystal Gayle, and others all came from up there and we have to support their families. It is the right thing and the only thing to do so I am happy to help spearhead these efforts. Now, everyone needs to just ask their friends and neighbors to go to my website and buy a Kentucky Strong shirt so we can raise lots of money for our friends.”

