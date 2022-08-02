Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal.

His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

Appalachia Rises: How You Can Help Eastern Kentucky

Knott County Schools posted a picture of the singer helping people in one community move items out of a house.

Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott County Schools posted a picture of the singer helping people in one community move items out of a house.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
letcher sheriff's department
Letcher County Sheriff’s Office receives police cruisers from around the region

Latest News

T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
A new government report reveals gaps in cybersecurity at the Internal Revenue Service. The...
Sales tax refund for individuals impacted by flooding
Samaritan's Purse teams are heading to portions of Kentucky hard hit by recent flooding.
How to apply for FEMA’s individual assistance
Credit: MGN
Flood torn counties facing extreme heat, cooling centers available