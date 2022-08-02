Cats to play Gonzaga next two seasons

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari dropped a big surprise at the team’s Flood Relief Telethon when he called up Mark Few.

Kentucky and Gonzaga will play a home-and-home series over the next two years.

The Cats will play in Spokane on November 20th, and Gonzaga will come to Lexington during the 2023-24 season.

These two powerhouse teams have not played since 2002.

