Cats to play Gonzaga next two seasons

VIDEO: 'It's Media Day, not Coach Day,' reporter tells UK's Calipari
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari dropped a big surprise at the team’s Flood Relief Telethon when he called up Mark Few.

Kentucky and Gonzaga will play a home-and-home series over the next two years.

The Cats will play in Spokane on November 20th, and Gonzaga will come to Lexington during the 2023-24 season.

These two powerhouse teams have not played since 2002.

