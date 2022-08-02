Cats to play Gonzaga next two seasons
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari dropped a big surprise at the team’s Flood Relief Telethon when he called up Mark Few.
Kentucky and Gonzaga will play a home-and-home series over the next two years.
The Cats will play in Spokane on November 20th, and Gonzaga will come to Lexington during the 2023-24 season.
These two powerhouse teams have not played since 2002.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.