Beshear visits Pike County, releases more details on personal assistance

The governor will speak in Floyd and Breathitt Counties later today.
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Pike County.
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Pike County.(WYMT)
By Melissa Ratliff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Speaking at Shelby Valley Elementary School, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that FEMA will now provide individual assistance to those affected by flooding and mudslides.

Beshear says the approval for assistance was rapidly approved and now, Pike and Floyd Counties are the sixth and seventh counties to receive the assistance.

Though the area avoided more flooding overnight, many families are still trapped following mudslides and roads being washed out.

Pike County Judge Executive Ray S. Jones urged Pike Countians who needed assistance to call the county’s emergency line at (606) 432-0210.

“This is the fastest, in my career, I have ever seen individual assistance declared,” said Jones.

The governor said they will be there in the coming weeks and working on the distribution of supplies as extreme temperatures move into the area. He urged Kentuckians to lean on one another as we face the aftermath of the disaster.

“It is okay to not be okay,” Beshear said.

You can watch the entirety of the news conference here:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
The WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook valid for Monday, August 1, 2022
Continuing to watch heavy rain and severe storm potential

Latest News

Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
Credit: MGN
Flood torn counties facing extreme heat, cooling centers available
Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance
USPS graphic.
USPS: Mail carriers will attempt to deliver mail in Eastern Ky.