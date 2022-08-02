ARH sends trucks loaded with supplies to help flood victims; more donations needed

By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare is continuing to collect donations at their corporate office in Lexington for flood victims.

It’s been a busy Tuesday morning for ARH, they’ve filled two big trucks with donations and they are headed over to Prestonsburg. In Lexington, we’ve seen cars pulling up all morning with even more donations.

The trucks that are on the road are filled with food, clothing, and water. Some of the most needed items here at ARH are water and school supplies. They say essentials such as baby formula and personal hygiene items are also needed.

They’ve delivered over 100,000 pounds of items so far, and they plan on bringing more in the upcoming days.

ARH also accepts financial donations, whether it be cash, check, or even card.

With the flooding also affecting their employees, CEO of ARH Hollie Harris-Phillips says, over the last 48 hours, they’ve had a better connection and they were able to get in touch with all but two employees that were missing.

Knowing that most of the employees are safe, brought hope to their team and she says the support that they are getting in central Kentucky is incredible.

“There are no words to express my appreciation to the community for this outpouring of donations, and financial donations, supplies,” said Harris-Phillips. “We’ve had people drive up with so many various items. People that are unable to get out of their cars but they bring their credit cards to make financial donations.”

They will be taking more donations today until 8 p.m. and they say anything will help in the long haul. You can click here to find out other ways to donate.

