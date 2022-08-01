‘You’ve got my help’: Congressman Hal Rogers tours flood donation centers, shelters

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers and his wife Cynthia visited shelters and donation centers in Eastern Kentucky Monday. Their first stop was at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Hazard.

Rogers met with people left homeless by the flood waters.

”I’m so sad at the plight of a lot of my constituents, I love these people, we try to help any way we can down through the years,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of those things wiped out.”

He talked with city, county and state leaders about getting basic needs turned on again.

”We’ve got a lot of water systems that are out of commission, so a lot of people don’t have flowing water,” Rogers added.

Organizations like the Area Development Districts can help local governments apply for grants to repair roads and water systems.

”The individual assistance the president has approved for Letcher County, and a couple others, that will be helpful,” said Rogers.

He also stopped by a donation distribution center at Letcher County Central High School where people from all over have donated items.

”It’s refreshing to see the trust that our people have engendered,” he said.

Congressman Rogers also made a stop at a distribution center at the knot County Sportsplex.

