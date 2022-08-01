‘We can make an immediate impact’: Kentucky Basketball prepares for flood benefit

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Less than eight months after raising more than $5 million for Western Kentucky tornado relief, the Kentucky men’s basketball team is preparing to help another region.

“To see what is happening, it’s kind of broken my heart sometimes because nobody understands, only God understands,” said Oscar Tshiebwe. “But to do what we’re doing right now is trying to help because the Bible says if your friend is in struggle and you are able to help you should help.”

The team will hold a telethon and open practice on Tuesday, August 2 to raise money for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. Fans are asked to make a donation to the Red Cross in the place of admission.

“It can happen to anybody, it can happen to us, and it’s just by the grace of God that it’s not happening to us and we’re grateful for that but we also have to keep these people in our prayers,” said Jacob Toppin

Doors will open at 5 p.m. at Rupp Arena, with the practice set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Fans will be seated on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“They’re in shelters, what I would hope is they turn on the TV and see Rupp Arena and they’re like ‘wow, these people care,’” said John Calipari.

