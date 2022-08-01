Shelters go up across the region in response to devastating flooding

Flooding in Chavies
Flooding in Chavies(Alyssa Williams)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WYMT) - There are several areas opening emergency shelters in our region to offer people a place to go during the flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky.

In Perry County, there are seven shelters open.

Below is a list of the Perry County shelters.

  • First Presbyterian Church - Red Cross shelter
  • East Perry Elementary
  • West Perry Elementary
  • Roy G. Eversole Elementary
  • Gospel Light Baptist Church
  • Second Creek Church of God
  • Buckhorn Lake State Resort Lodge

Floyd County Shelters

  • Jenny Wiley State Resort Park
  • Floyd County Community Center

Floyd County Schools open for meals

  • Adams Middle
  • Allen Elementary
  • Betsy Layne Elementary
  • Duff-Allen Central Elementary
  • May Valley Elementary
  • Prestonsburg High School
  • Stumbo Elementary
  • South Floyd Elementary

Breathitt County Shelters

  • Breathitt County Courthouse

Knott County Shelters

  • Knott County Sportsplex

Letcher County Shelters

  • Letcher County High School
  • Pine Mountain Grill
  • The General Store
  • Letcher County VFW
  • Waggin Tails Pet Resort is sheltering displaced pets

Leslie County Shelters

  • W.B Muncy Elementary (showers, washers/dryers, and a place of rest)

Pike County Shelters

  • Valley Elementary School
  • East Kentucky Dream Center
  • New Beginnings Fellowship Church

Wolfe County Shelters

  • Wolfe County Middle School

Pine Mountain State Resort Park is also open as a shelter.

The Floyd County Sheriff said showers are being offered Saturday and Sunday at the South Floyd Elementary school and Floyd Central High School between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. He also said every day until next Friday, meals will be offered at all Floyd County schools between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

We will update this story as we hear about more shelters.

