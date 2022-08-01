Shelters go up across the region in response to devastating flooding

(WYMT) - There are several areas opening emergency shelters in our region to offer people a place to go during the flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky.

In Perry County, there are seven shelters open.

Below is a list of the Perry County shelters.

First Presbyterian Church - Red Cross shelter

East Perry Elementary

West Perry Elementary

Roy G. Eversole Elementary

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Second Creek Church of God

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Lodge

Floyd County Shelters

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

Floyd County Community Center

Floyd County Schools open for meals

Adams Middle

Allen Elementary

Betsy Layne Elementary

Duff-Allen Central Elementary

May Valley Elementary

Prestonsburg High School

Stumbo Elementary

South Floyd Elementary

Breathitt County Shelters

Breathitt County Courthouse

Knott County Shelters

Knott County Sportsplex

Letcher County Shelters

Letcher County High School

Pine Mountain Grill

The General Store

Letcher County VFW

Waggin Tails Pet Resort is sheltering displaced pets

Leslie County Shelters

W.B Muncy Elementary (showers, washers/dryers, and a place of rest)

Pike County Shelters

Valley Elementary School

East Kentucky Dream Center

New Beginnings Fellowship Church

Wolfe County Shelters

Wolfe County Middle School

Pine Mountain State Resort Park is also open as a shelter.

The Floyd County Sheriff said showers are being offered Saturday and Sunday at the South Floyd Elementary school and Floyd Central High School between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. He also said every day until next Friday, meals will be offered at all Floyd County schools between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

We will update this story as we hear about more shelters.

