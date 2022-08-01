Shelters go up across the region in response to devastating flooding
(WYMT) - There are several areas opening emergency shelters in our region to offer people a place to go during the flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky.
In Perry County, there are seven shelters open.
Below is a list of the Perry County shelters.
- First Presbyterian Church - Red Cross shelter
- East Perry Elementary
- West Perry Elementary
- Roy G. Eversole Elementary
- Gospel Light Baptist Church
- Second Creek Church of God
- Buckhorn Lake State Resort Lodge
Floyd County Shelters
- Jenny Wiley State Resort Park
- Floyd County Community Center
Floyd County Schools open for meals
- Adams Middle
- Allen Elementary
- Betsy Layne Elementary
- Duff-Allen Central Elementary
- May Valley Elementary
- Prestonsburg High School
- Stumbo Elementary
- South Floyd Elementary
Breathitt County Shelters
- Breathitt County Courthouse
Knott County Shelters
- Knott County Sportsplex
Letcher County Shelters
- Letcher County High School
- Pine Mountain Grill
- The General Store
- Letcher County VFW
- Waggin Tails Pet Resort is sheltering displaced pets
Leslie County Shelters
- W.B Muncy Elementary (showers, washers/dryers, and a place of rest)
Pike County Shelters
- Valley Elementary School
- East Kentucky Dream Center
- New Beginnings Fellowship Church
Wolfe County Shelters
- Wolfe County Middle School
Pine Mountain State Resort Park is also open as a shelter.
The Floyd County Sheriff said showers are being offered Saturday and Sunday at the South Floyd Elementary school and Floyd Central High School between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. He also said every day until next Friday, meals will be offered at all Floyd County schools between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
We will update this story as we hear about more shelters.
