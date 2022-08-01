Severe Weather Alert Day continues, severe weather possible later today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I know we are weather weary right now, but unfortunately, we are not out of the woods yet. Severe weather is possible later this evening and tonight. Continue to stay weather aware.

Today and Tonight

After starting the day with pockets of heavy rain, we should dry out for a little bit. I think we stay cloudy all day, but I’m also not going to rule out some pockets of sunshine. Scattered showers will continue off and on at times, some of those could be on the heavy side. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams. I know I’m sounding like a broken record with that, but with everything that’s happened in the last few days, I think it’s still pretty sound advice.

Tonight, we switch to a new threat. Severe storms are possible regionwide and that not only means heavy rain, that means strong winds. With the ground as saturated as it is, I would not surprised to see more power outages as poles possibly fall. Be ready for that. Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph are also possible. The Storm Prediction Center has the northern and western counties under a level 2 out of 5 risk, but we are all under a severe risk. Have a way to get alerts quickly if they are issued.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a risk of severe storms on Monday, August 1st. There is a level 2 risk in the northern and western counties. (WYMT Weather)

Highs will top out in the low 80s this afternoon and drop to around 70 overnight. I know you haven’t forgotten these tips, but I’m going to keep posting them as long as we have the threat to see high water.

Here are some tips to help keep you and your family safe when flooding is possible. Remember, it is NEVER worth it to drive through flood water. Turn around, don't drown! (WYMT)

Extended Forecast

I think our severe chances die off pretty quickly, but the rain chances will continue for a little while on Tuesday in scattered form. I also think we see some late-day sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid-80s before dropping into the upper 60s late.

Wednesday looks dry, but hot. Highs will heat up to 90 degrees or better with lots of sunshine. I know it’s going to be hard for those without power or homes, but do your best to stay as cool as you can. Getting dehydrated is going to be a real concern and that could lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke. Please be as careful as you can.

Thursday will another hot day with a few scattered chances for showers and storms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Friday looks to take us back to the soggy side with increased rain chances. Highs will drop into the low 80s. We will need to be on guard for heavy rain that could lead to more flooding.

Stay strong. Take care of each other. Be there for your neighbors. We love you. #MountainStrong

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.