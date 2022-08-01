Pigskin Preview 2022: Jackson County Generals

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - There’s a new general at the helm in Jackson County.

Head coach Nick Sizemore looks to bring a fresh approach to the gridiron.

“We want a culture around our team,” Sizemore said. “We want it to be a place where boys are coming to play football and they’re not coming and saying we don’t like this but they’re coming and saying this is the funnest we’ve had in our high school career”

Sizemore has re-kindled the football passion in Jackson County, with many new players joining the ranks..

The team hopes with success, will also come support.

“This year we got new coaches, new coaching staff, a lot of new players and I feel like we’re really going to do a lot better this year in certain areas that we didn’t last year,” said quarterback Ashton Ward.

“I believe you know you’d have more players come out and start playing,” said running back Noah Collett. “Like I mean our numbers are decent right now but I feel like the more we started winning the more people we would have come out and the more people we’d have support us each and every game.” With the team being ineligible for playoffs and state, they are thankful to be playing, growing, and competing for wins.

Jackson County’s schedule is below:’

DATEGAME
Aug. 19at McCreary Central
Aug. 26at Knott Central
Sept. 2MORGAN COUNTY
Sept. 9at Shawnee
Sept. 16LYNN CAMP
Sept. 23BEREA
Sept. 30at Pineville
Oct. 6 (Thu)FORT KNOX
Oct. 21CAVERNA
Oct. 28at Trimble

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.
Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding
Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo

Latest News

Kentucky Basketball prepares for flood benefit
‘We can make an immediate impact’: Kentucky Basketball prepares for flood benefit
Top 25 overall prospect in 2023 will reclassify and join Wildcats in 2022-23
Kentucky men’s basketball adds Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso
Lexington Christian football players made the trip to Jackson to help the Breathitt County...
Lexington Christian helps Breathitt County clean up football facility
Lance Ware. Dontaie Allen. TyTy Washington. CJ Fredrick. Oscar Tshiebwe. Keion Brooks Jr. Bryce...
Kentucky Basketball announces open practice fundraiser for flood relief