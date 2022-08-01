Pigskin Preview 2022: Jackson County Generals

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - There’s a new general at the helm in Jackson County.

Head coach Nick Sizemore looks to bring a fresh approach to the gridiron.

“We want a culture around our team,” Sizemore said. “We want it to be a place where boys are coming to play football and they’re not coming and saying we don’t like this but they’re coming and saying this is the funnest we’ve had in our high school career”

Sizemore has re-kindled the football passion in Jackson County, with many new players joining the ranks..

The team hopes with success, will also come support.

“This year we got new coaches, new coaching staff, a lot of new players and I feel like we’re really going to do a lot better this year in certain areas that we didn’t last year,” said quarterback Ashton Ward.

“I believe you know you’d have more players come out and start playing,” said running back Noah Collett. “Like I mean our numbers are decent right now but I feel like the more we started winning the more people we would have come out and the more people we’d have support us each and every game.” With the team being ineligible for playoffs and state, they are thankful to be playing, growing, and competing for wins.

Jackson County’s schedule is below:’

DATE GAME Aug. 19 at McCreary Central Aug. 26 at Knott Central Sept. 2 MORGAN COUNTY Sept. 9 at Shawnee Sept. 16 LYNN CAMP Sept. 23 BEREA Sept. 30 at Pineville Oct. 6 (Thu) FORT KNOX Oct. 21 CAVERNA Oct. 28 at Trimble

