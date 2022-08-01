One Knott County flood victim identified

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One flood victim in Knott County was identified.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 50-year-old Eva Nicole “Nikki” Slone was killed during Thursday morning’s flood.

Her daughter, Misty Franklin, said Slone went out in the floodwater to check on an elderly friend.

Slone was not seen again until her body was found on Friday near her home in Pippa Passes.

As of Sunday night, 28 Eastern Kentuckians were killed during the historic flash flood. 15 of those deaths were in Knott County.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.