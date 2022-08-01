New flooding reported Monday morning in Letcher and Knott County
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As heavy rain once again moved through the region overnight, more reports of flooding started coming in.
Hard-hit areas of Knott and Letcher Counties reported water starting to rise again. Neon, which was underwater with last week’s historic flooding, is now seeing water in downtown again.
In Knott County, we have reports of high water just outside Hindman, in Larkslane and Emmalena.
We will add more pictures to this story as more reports come in.
