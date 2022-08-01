Neighbors dealing with high water, mudslides in Mingo County, W.Va.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Flash flooding was reported Monday morning in parts of Mingo County after a round of heavy rain.

According to the National Weather Service, there were reports Williamson Creek out of its banks and flooding Vinson Street.

There are also reports the Vinson Street underpass is flooded.

Other areas of concern in terms of high water are Dickinson Street, 3rd Avenue, and the 4th Avenue Hill area.

Neighbors also report Sycamore Creek has risen out of its banks and flooding Route 49 near the intersection with highway 52.

According to AEP, 2,215 customers are without power in Mingo County, as of early Monday,

A viewer sent in a photos of a mudslide in the Ragland community just outside the town of Delbarton.

Viewer photo of a reported mudslide in the Ragland community just outside of Delbarton. (Ragland community in Mingo County)

Viewer photo of a reported mudslide in the Ragland community just outside of Delbarton. (Ragland community in Mingo County)

Gov. Jim Justice traveled Monday to Mingo County to tour flood damage.

“We’ve got to bring together all the different people that can help, and that’s a lot of folks, you know,” said Gov. Justice while at the Baisden Fire Department. “There are all kinds of different mechanisms here to get to a solution.”

There are also reports of a mudslide in the Man community of Logan County.

Tammie Robinson, who lives in Williamson, said she and her children were not prepared for the high water just outside theri home.

“When I woke up, I could hear this noise, and it sounded like rushing water,” Robinson said. “So, I thought I better go outside and look, and my eyes were probably this big around because my yard was covered. Completely covered with rushing water. It looked like a river.”

Later in the day Monday, the Baisden area was still dealing with some high water.

If you have high water in your community, send WSAZ pictures and/or videos by tapping the link below:

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.