Mobile health clinic helping people affected by flooding in Breathitt County

Juniper Health’s “mobile base camp” is at Marie Roberts Elementary where they are helping those...
Juniper Health’s “mobile base camp” is at Marie Roberts Elementary where they are helping those in need.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A mobile health clinic has been set up to help people affected by flooding in Breathitt County.

Juniper Health’s “mobile base camp” is at Marie Roberts Elementary where they are helping those in need.

“We are here to serve. If you’re healthy, we’ll keep you healthy. If you’re sick, we will get you back on your meds before it gets out of control,” said Dr. Derrick Hamilton chief medical officer of Juniper Health.

Hamilton is also from Jackson. He knows that getting medical attention to rural areas at this time is critical.

“It’s important to get up here because some peoples are still, some people’s best way is by foot or by ATV. And to get from here to town is a 10-mile trip,” Hamilton said.

Eastern Kentuckians pride themselves on being self-sufficient, but, in times like this, it’s heartwarming to see not just the state come together but national support.

“It’s just refreshing. To see how we embrace each other but how the outside is coming in to help us,” Hamilton said.

The clinic is taking it day by day with hours and services but they anticipate being there for a little while and will be there until they believe the need is met.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.
Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding
Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 37 deaths in EKY flooding
Jenkins flooding
Locals in Jenkins working hard to repair town after flooding
East Perry Elem.
Shelter open for displaced flood victims in Perry County
Knott County cleaning up - Phil
Knott County cleaning up - Phil
‘You’ve got my help’: Congressman Hal Rogers tours flood donation centers, shelters
‘You’ve got my help’: Congressman Hal Rogers tours flood donation centers, shelters