Mayor of western Ky. town ravaged by tornado now jumping in to help flood victims

Nearly eight months ago, help from all over the commonwealth rushed to western Kentucky to help with tornado response.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Nearly eight months ago, help from all over the commonwealth rushed to western Kentucky to help with tornado response. Now, the people of Mayfield are returning the favor to eastern Kentucky, wasting no time to jump into action.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan cut right to the chase at a rotary meeting on Monday.

“So I’m going to ask you for more money,” Mayor O’Nan said.

She’s rallying people in western kentucky to help flood ravaged eastern Kentucky.

“If you’ve seen the pictures from Hindman, Kentucky, you know it’s just heartbreaking, as it is all over eastern Kentucky. I knew exactly what he was going through,” O’Nan said.

Mayor O’Nan is collecting gift cards to send to her friend, the mayor of the Hindman, saying this is the call to return the favor.

“And I know exactly how overwhelmed they are right at this point. They are not a week into it,” O’Nan said.

First responders from Mayfield are in eastern Kentucky, wasting no time to give back the help they were given in December.

“Several months ago, our fire chief said ‘I may call you from the road, but sometime if somebody needs us, we will be on the way.’ He called me the night before and said we’re going in the morning,” O’Nan said.

Mayor O’Nan hopes that the sight of Mayfield first responders in these areas will be a bit of hope, that these communities can rebuild. And she can be the guide for leaders as they take the steps to recover.

“I hope we all can help. There is a lot to learn. We send our heartfelt sympathy and encouragement to all of those in eastern Kentucky who are struggling right now,” O’Nan said.

Mayor O’Nan said they’re working to gather leftover supplies that were brought to the Graves County Fairground in December to send them to eastern Kentucky.

