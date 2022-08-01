Mayor: New curfew in Hindman

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Mayor Tracy Neice announced a new curfew in the city limits of Hindman on Sunday night.

The curfew will start at sunset and end at sunrise.

According to the mayor, multiple law enforcement agencies have been notified of the curfew.

“This is not a step that we wanted to take, but excessive looting has forced us to take any step that could prevent crime and protect your property,” a Facebook post read.

Neice said anyone caught looting or trespassing will be arrested.

“If you are taking advantage of people in their time of need, you are sick. You will not hurt my people. You just won’t,” the mayor added.

