Locals in Jenkins working hard to repair town after flooding

Jenkins flooding
Jenkins flooding(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the Jenkins community are working day and night to clean up homes and streets in the town after the flooding.

“This looks incredibly prestine now compared to what it has been the last couple days. Road crew and the residents here have worked together to clean up the road to at least make it passable,” Jenkins City Police Chief James Stephens said while looking at a street leading through a neighborhood.

City workers have even used their off-days to help clean up the streets in Jenkins.

“Once they know their family is okay, they’re going out without pay, without any kind of compensation the pride of a job well done and helping your community and their sense of duty,” Stephens said.

The optimism is slightly overshadowed by rainfall that has continued off and on since the flood hit.

“The debris we’ve been trying to clear as much as we can as quickly as we can. If you look to you’re right you’ll see how quickly the creek is rising now. Last night that was not like that,” Stephens said looking at water starting to creep over a bridge.

Stephens said he recommends everyone stay off the roads as much as possible so workers can continue cleaning. He also said the Elkhorn Lake Dam is not about to break, despite rumors that it might collapse soon.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.
Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding
Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo

Latest News

East Perry Elem.
Shelter open for displaced flood victims in Perry County
Knott County cleaning up - Phil
Knott County cleaning up - Phil
‘You’ve got my help’: Congressman Hal Rogers tours flood donation centers, shelters
‘You’ve got my help’: Congressman Hal Rogers tours flood donation centers, shelters
Flood damage along Longfork Road in Virgie
Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding