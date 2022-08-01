Lexington Christian helps Breathitt County clean up football facility

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County football team got some much-needed help from a longtime friend in Pikeville native and Lexington Christian Academy head coach Doug Charles.

Charles and his team spent the day cleaning and restoring the mud-caked bleachers and facilities. They also took all of the Bobcats’ uniforms, cleats, trophies, and other damaged property to be cleaned back home in Lexington.

“What we wanted to do is bring all their equipment, come in here and clean it out of their field house,” said Charles. “They’ve got about seven feet of water in it, all their trophies, all the things that they reverence as a program, their equipment which is very expensive, take all that stuff back to Lexington, I’ve got 40 people will be there who will be there at 4 o’clock to start the, going through that piece by piece, sanitizing it, getting it all ready cleats, shoes, uniforms, just all the different things that were affected.”

Although there is still much to do, Breathitt County was beyond grateful for the support and help to get things back to normal.

“It’s always the darkest before the dawn,” said Breathitt County head football coach Kyle Moore. “Things look bad, it’s nothing we can’t handle. The Lord will never put more on us than we can handle. We can come through it with the help of each other and God. We got a lot of people hurting, if there’s anybody out there that can’t make it down to help us, prayer is much appreciated.”

