Letcher County Sheriff’s Office receives police cruisers from around the region

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Department announced they have received cruisers from law enforcement agencies around the region.

A post on the Letcher County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page said they had received cruisers from the Mt. Washington Police Department, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The post also said many more were on their way.

“The outpouring of love we are seeing, not only from each other, but from most states in our country is just so overwhelming. There are no words to describe the level of awe and appreciation we have for it all,” the post read.

