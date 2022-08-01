KYTC beginning repairs of flood-ravaged roads

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is beginning work to repair flood-damaged roads in hard-hit Breathitt and Perry Counties.

Officials with KYTC District 10, say the repairs are beginning in earnest Monday.

Contractor crews are drilling steel to repair four major breaks on thee routes in District 10. These repairs will result in long traffic delays, and in one instance, a complete closure of the road during working hours.

Here are the expected closures and delays:

KY 1110 is closed in Breathitt County between milepoints 4.0 and 5.0 to accommodate the repair equipment. Only one lane of the road is available for travel, and it is occupied by the drilling rig. Traffic is being detoured via KY 28, KY 315 and KY 30; or KY 1933, KY 315, and KY 30. The road will be closed during daylight hours while work is ongoing, and the project is expected to take a week to complete.

A severe break is also being repaired on KY 1278 at milepoint 0.7 in Breathitt County. Drivers in that area should expect very long delays, as there is only one way in and out of the affected area, and the drilling rig will need to be moved to accommodate traffic.

Break repairs are also underway on KY 451 at milepoint 11.9 in Perry County. This work is being done to stabilize the roadway to ensure passage for residents of the area between milepoints 10.2 near Busy and 17.0 near Krypton, where the road is impassable due to washed-out drainage structures. Motorists should also expect lengthy delays in this area.

In Perry County, five state routes are closed. Officials shut down KY 1087 at milepoint 1.2 Sunday evening when a break worsened and both lanes became impassable. All other routes are open and considered passable, but breaks and other damage are present in some locations. Drivers should use caution and discretion when traveling on these routes, and avoid travel if possible in the affected areas.

Roads still closed are:

KY 267, closed at milepoint 8.5 due to a slide. This slide cannot be cleared until utility companies remove and repair the poles and lines involved in the slide. Traffic can use KY 15 or KY 476 to bypass either side of the closure.

KY 451, closed at milepoints 10.2 near Busy and 17.0 near Krypton due to drainage structures that have washed out. These closures will last indefinitely, as major repairs are required to replace the structures. Drivers have alternate routes available to bypass the closures.

KY 1087, closed at milepoint 1.2 for a break that originally took out one lane, but worsened and affected both lanes.

KY 1146, closed at milepoint 0.3 due to the washout of a temporary diversion that had been installed for a bridge replacement project. The replacement structure is ready for a concrete pour, and traffic will be restored by pouring the concrete and backfilling. This was determined to be the quickest way to reopen the road, and will be done as soon as possible.

KY 3351, closed at milepoint 3.4 near the KY 476 intersection near Ary due to bridge damage. This location will remain closed until crews can make repairs, which have not yet been scheduled.

KYTC, which also covers Estill County, says that only Red Lick Road near Wisemantown is closed due to frequent flooding.

It is still best at this time to avoid travel if possible. Do not cross ponding water. Turn around, don’t drown.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.