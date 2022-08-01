KSP investigating escaped inmate in Madison County

Escaped inmate in Madison County, Ky.
Escaped inmate in Madison County, Ky.(KSP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an inmate in Madison County who walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center .

Officials indicated that Billy R. Lowe, 43, left the facility in Richmond on July 31. He is described as a white man with brown hair and green eyes. He is approximately 6′1″ and weighs 185 pounds. He was serving a sentence for manufacturing meth.

If you have any information about his location, you are encouraged to call 859-623-2404.

