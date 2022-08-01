KSP: Investigation underway after Madison County inmate dies

(None)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate from the Madison County Detention Center.

The Richmond Post was contacted by the jail early Sunday morning about an unresponsive inmate.

According to a news release from KSP, a preliminary investigation found William Martin, 58, reportedly had trouble breathing and was taken to Baptist Health after being found unresponsive.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort. Officials do not believe foul play was involved.

