Kentucky Farm Bureau delivers breakfast, supplies to flood victims stuck at home

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For every story of tragedy and loss following the flood, there are also stories of resilience and people giving back.

Kentucky Farm Bureau staff set up at the County Line Community Church, located on the Perry County and Breathitt County border, to help prepare and deliver breakfast to people in need.

“Its just a wonderful blessing to be able to come in and serve people that haven’t been able to use their bathroom, they don’t have water, they don’t have electricity, they can’t get to food,” said George Bates, Claim Director for Kentucky Farm Bureau.

For some people impacted by the flood, the most important meal of the day could be their only one.

“These people don’t have have power or energy at all, no way to get transportation. A lot of people are living in their cars and they’re cooking at their homes on open fires,” said Tony Turner, Agency Support & Marketing Manager with Kentucky Farm Bureau. “So, to have a hot meal with sausage and eggs and bacon and toast, they are appreciating that.”

Volunteers are delivering meals and supplies on ATVs; not only seeing the devastation firsthand, but hearing people’s stories.

“When you drive down the road and see the debris, its one thing, but when you get out and look these people in the eye and hear the stories, it takes it to a whole new level,” said Turner.

Volunteers heard stories like that of Kenny Neace, whose home and property was destroyed.

“We lost everything we had,” said Neace. “We went from didn’t needing nothing, didn’t want nothing, to I didn’t have shoes to wear.”

Although the stories are heartbreaking, volunteers hope their generosity can give people a glimmer of light in the darkest of times.

“I’ve been in Eastern Kentucky my whole life and none of us here have the words to explain... it just feels wonderful to be a part of a community family that just cares,” said Bates.

Those with Kentucky Farm Bureau said they have distributed hundreds of meals to those near the Perry-Breathitt County line.

They added that if the demand is there and as long as they have the resources, they would love to serve other counties as well.

