Junior’s Hibachi feeds hundreds of flood victims

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - In a time when so many are without food and water, one local restaurant stepped up.

Hindman-based Junior’s Hibachi set up shop at Knott Central High School to distribute free chicken and rice to as many flood victims as possible.

”We did get hit by the floods pretty hard but we were fortunate enough to not have any damage to any of our business assets so we were in a position to be able to open up for a day,” said owner Shawn Moore. “I didn’t know this many people were going to be out here but it’s been a great turnout and we’re glad we were able to feed so many people.”

Over 600 people were fed, even after Junior’s ran out of hibachi supplies. Moore bought hot dogs to ensure there was enough food.

