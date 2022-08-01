Issues & Answers: Historic Flooding in Eastern Kentucky

By Steve Hensley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to rise following an historic flooding event that hit Eastern Kentucky late last week.

WYMT’s Steve Hensley looks back on the stories from throughout the mountains as mountain people come together to help one another on this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition. This special episode will air live at 7:00 p.m. on WYMT and in the livestream player above. The full episode will also be available above once the episode airs.

You can find out how to donate to flooding relief funds here.

