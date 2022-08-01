‘He saved my life’: Knott Co. native reflects on devastating flooding

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - “He saved my life,” said Margaret Sester about her brother, Ted Slone.

Sester said when she saw the waters begin to rise around her home, she woke her brother up.

”She didn’t want to get out. She was scared,” said Slone. “I pulled her out and we waded in water to our waist and made it to the bushes. We held onto the guard rail and made it up here to the shop. I got her safe.”

When he knew his sister was safe, he went back to try to save anything he could.

“I got my jeep and went back to move Margaret’s car but I couldn’t find her keys,” he said. “The water kept rising and I was unable to get out of my house. I stayed in there until morning. It was up to my waist, and I busted the window out and I said if the house starts moving I’ll have to try to get out.”

When morning came, Ted got out but everything was gone.

“By that time Margaret’s trailer was gone, and I had a house below mine and it was gone. Our vehicles were gone. We just barely escaped life.”

Ted and Margaret are currently living in Ted’s old wood shop.

“The people helping us means a lot, and we talk to the Lord. He’s a comfort, “Slone said.

