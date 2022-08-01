Hazard ARH offers tetanus and Hepatitis A shots to those who dealt with flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For those of you that have been in the flood waters or even in the mud left behind, medical professionals are reminding everyone how important it is to be up to date on your tetanus shot.

Hazard ARH set up at Roy G. Eversole Elementary on Monday to administer Tetanus and Hepatitis A shots for anyone needing them.

Nurses with ARH said it is important to be up to date on these vaccinations, especially if you have been exposed to the flood water in any way.

“Being in the flood waters, its contaminated, you don’t know what’s in those waters, there’s a lot of debris,” said Lori Howard, ARH Nurse Practitioner. “If you have any kind of open wounds, you know, they can get contamination in there and get infected.”

Howard added if you missed Monday’s event and have been exposed to flood water, you can contact your local health department or primary care physician to receive any of these vaccines.

