Hazard ARH offers tetanus and Hepatitis A shots to those who dealt with flooding

(Dakota news now)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For those of you that have been in the flood waters or even in the mud left behind, medical professionals are reminding everyone how important it is to be up to date on your tetanus shot.

Hazard ARH set up at Roy G. Eversole Elementary on Monday to administer Tetanus and Hepatitis A shots for anyone needing them.

Nurses with ARH said it is important to be up to date on these vaccinations, especially if you have been exposed to the flood water in any way.

“Being in the flood waters, its contaminated, you don’t know what’s in those waters, there’s a lot of debris,” said Lori Howard, ARH Nurse Practitioner. “If you have any kind of open wounds, you know, they can get contamination in there and get infected.”

Howard added if you missed Monday’s event and have been exposed to flood water, you can contact your local health department or primary care physician to receive any of these vaccines.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.
Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding
Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo

Latest News

Letcher County flooding
Issues & Answers: Historic Flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Mountain News at 6 - Top Stories 8/1/22
Mountain News at 6 - Top Stories 8/1/22
Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 37 deaths in EKY flooding
Jenkins flooding
Locals in Jenkins working hard to repair town after flooding