Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff

Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties
Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties(WYMT)
By Melissa Ratliff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After announcing the deaths of 35 Kentuckians in historic flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags to half-staff.

Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted by the historic Eastern Kentucky flooding events that began July 26.

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise Tuesday, Aug. 2, and remain so until sundown Monday, Aug. 8. Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.

The Governor also asked Kentuckians to light their homes and businesses in green – the color of compassion – in honor of the flood victims: “Let’s pull out those green lights again and let the people of Eastern Kentucky know we love them.”

