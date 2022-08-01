Gov. Andy Beshear holds update on Eastern Kentucky flooding

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding a news conference on the flooding in Eastern Kentucky to share updates on cleanup and relief efforts.

You can watch a livestream of his conference below.

As of Tuesday, the Governor said the death toll is still confirmed at 37, a number which has not gone up since Friday.

The Governor shared the original death toll update on Twitter.

“Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians,” said Beshear.

You can read more about

