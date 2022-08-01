Gov. Andy Beshear holds update on Eastern Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding a news conference on the flooding in Eastern Kentucky to share updates on cleanup and relief efforts.

As of Tuesday, the Governor said the death toll is still confirmed at 37, a number which has not gone up since Friday.

The Governor shared the original death toll update on Twitter.

“Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians,” said Beshear.

We are ending the day with more heartbreaking news out of Eastern Kentucky. We can confirm the death toll has now risen to 37, with so many more still missing. Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 1, 2022

