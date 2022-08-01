Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 37 deaths in EKY flooding

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed more deaths related to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

As of Friday evening, there have been 37 deaths confirmed due to flooding.

The Governor shared the update on Twitter.

“Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians,” said Beshear.

