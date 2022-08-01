Former WYMT anchor returns to hometown to aid in flood relief efforts

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - As many Appalachians inside and outside of Eastern Kentucky rally to help one another following the flood, several Eastern Kentuckians are coming back home to help the communities that raised them.

Former WYMT anchor Sheri Sparks is one of those Eastern Kentuckians who wanted to help her hometown

Sparks returned to the Buckhorn area from Cincinnati to aid in relief efforts.

Sparks said, although it is devastating to see what the flood left behind, she is moved by how Eastern Kentucky has come together over the past few days.

”If you are from here, your heart is here and you jump into action when you need to,” she said. “I’m just so proud to be from here and to have people telephone me to say, ‘what can we do?’ and that’s what its all about. Its a great community.”

Sparks said the power company arrived to the area on Sunday, but so many people are still without water and power.

She is also asking for community support in getting Buckhorn Elementary up and running again so kids can return to school and so school staff can return to work.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.