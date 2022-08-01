Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out.

At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood.

Several rescues had to take place along the road.

One of those rescued was Rhonda, who said she heard her neighbor screaming to get out of the house, and that’s when she noticed water pouring into her home.

“His name is Brody Miller, he’s my little hero. He actually saved my life and I know he did,” said Rhonda. “If he didn’t come beat the door down, I would have not woke up.”

With the help of Miller, she waded through chest deep water while being hit in the head with objects rushing by her.

“I thought this really may be the day that I die 100% really,” said Rhonda. “All of us was in the same boat, when you get old it’s harder for you to get back up.”

The two were able to make it to a hillside behind the house and walk safely to the neighbor’s home.

Rhonda says she feels uncomfortable and unsafe whenever it rains at night and she’s been staying with a relative.

Though the water took so much, Rhonda say’s she just thankful for what remains.

“I’m gonna make it. I can’t quit. I can’t give up. I have to go on,” she said.

Flooding along Longfork Road in Virgie, Ky

Rain hit the area yet again Sunday night and Monday morning, undoing some of the neighbors’ work over the weekend.

Many in the community were without power for several days.

People in the area say it went out Wednesday night, came back Sunday, but they lost it again Monday.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews were in the area during the weekend to fix a failed culvert.

Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones says he was out with FEMA on Monday morning, surveying and documenting damage in Virgie.

