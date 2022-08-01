Corbin Arena offering free event tickets for flood donations

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Corbin Arena are offering free event tickets in exchange for flood relief donations.

The ‘EKY Disaster Relief Donation Drive’ is from August 1 through 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Corbin Arena box office.

Two tickets for each show will be provided, and each event has specific donation requirements, including:

Pop 2000 Tour: Two cases of water or two cases of Gatorade

Shaggy and TLC: Ten non-perishable food items

Westfest: Two pillows and two adult-size blankets

Walker Hayes: Large box of diapers and four packs of baby wipes

Travis Tritt/Chris Janson: Hygiene Kit (Must include two full-size of each item: shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush)

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.

