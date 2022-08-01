Corbin Arena offering free event tickets for flood donations

Corbin Arena receives grant
Corbin Arena receives grant(WYMT)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Corbin Arena are offering free event tickets in exchange for flood relief donations.

The ‘EKY Disaster Relief Donation Drive’ is from August 1 through 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Corbin Arena box office.

Two tickets for each show will be provided, and each event has specific donation requirements, including:

Pop 2000 Tour: Two cases of water or two cases of Gatorade

Shaggy and TLC: Ten non-perishable food items

Westfest: Two pillows and two adult-size blankets

Walker Hayes: Large box of diapers and four packs of baby wipes

Travis Tritt/Chris Janson: Hygiene Kit (Must include two full-size of each item: shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush)

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
Letcher County flooding
Sheriff: Curfew in effect until further notice in Letcher County
Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.
Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding
A new Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday.
New Flood Watch issued, more heavy rain on the way to wrap up July
Hundreds of families have lost their homes to the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.
Death toll increases to three in Perry County, all were identified

Latest News

Donations
Looking for resources? Here is where people affected by flooding can go
Junior's Hibachi hands out free meals to flood victims
Junior’s Hibachi feeds hundreds of flood victims
Former WYMT anchor returns to hometown to aid in flood relief efforts
EKY animal shelter prepares for influx of stray and misplaced animals following flood