Continuing to watch heavy rain and severe storm potential

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mountains continue to be under the gun, not just for the potential for more heavy rain, but also the potential for damaging wind gusts as we head through the remainder of the evening and into tonight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

First thing’s first, because our frontal boundary continues to stay stalled over the area, it will remain a focusing mechanism for showers and thunderstorms. As such, our Flood Watch, that was originally scheduled to expire earlier today has now been expanded through Tuesday morning. We still expect showers and storms to filter back into the region as we head through the overnight hours. Some could be strong to severe, with our main threats being gusty winds and heavy rain.

Flood Watch has been expanded through Tuesday morning. (WYMT Weather)

And thanks to the saturated ground we currently have, it will not take severe gusts (58mph winds or higher) to cause damage, especially combined with more potentially heavy rain on the way. The region remains under not only the Level 2/4 Slight Risk for excessive Rainfall, but also the Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather.

SPC's midday Severe Weather Outlook update valid Monday, August 1, 2022 (WYMT)

After a low down into the lower 70s tonight, we’ll slowly calm things down as we head towards daybreak, but more scattered showers and storms will remain possible. Middle and upper 80s will be possible as we head into the day on Tuesday. The good news is that rain will finally start to come to an end late Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening as our frontal boundary finally pushes to the east. We’re mild and muggy in the upper 60s overnight.

Midweek and Beyond

Our driest day of the next seven looks to head our way into the day on Wednesday as we sit in-between systems. We should see plenty of sunshine as high pressure works in for a short amount of time. I still can’t rule out a stray storm, but most will stay dry and quite warm as highs flirt with 90°.

We’re back in the soup as we head for later next week with heat, humidity and the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms each and every afternoon from Thursday through the start of next week as another cold front pushes into the area. And yes, this will mean the opportunity for more heavy rain at times. How much is still to be determined. Either way, plenty of heat and humidity continues as well with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

