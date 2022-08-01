Community, country respond to flooding at historic school

The Hindman Settlement School dates back to the early 1900s as a school for miners’ children. Now, it helps kids who need extra attention they can’t get in public schools.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood victims in Eastern Kentucky are starting to sort through the wreckage left in the wake of last week’s devastating flooding.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

In Knott County, efforts are underway to save an historic school.

The Hindman Settlement School basement was filled with four feet of water when flooding struck the community, leaving several historic items covered in mud and water.

When the call went out, volunteers showed up to help try to save the priceless historic items in the school. People from all over the United States even began reaching out to salvage records, slides, photos and furniture.

“We had a tremendous response from archivists all over the country. We had people coming here to save some of those documents,” said Will Anderson, with Hindman Settlement School.

The director of the school said he would like to move the school further up the hill to make sure damage like this does not happen again.

