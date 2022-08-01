AP source: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. airstrike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until it could his death could be confirmed, according to person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

White House officials declined to confirm the al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that “the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.”

President Joe Biden is expected to discuss further details of the operation in a 7:30 p.m. EST address to the nation.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was set to address the nation Monday following what the White House says was a “successful” counterterrorism operation on an al-Qaida target in Afghanistan over the weekend.

The White House said there were no civilian casualties.

Biden planned to speak from the balcony off the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for COVID-19.

