Alice Lloyd and UPIKE students join forces to help with flood cleanup

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Alice Lloyd College is fortunate to have minimal damage to their buildings, but there is a great amount of cleanup needed around campus and the community.

On Monday, several Alice Lloyd and University of Pikeville students gathered to cleanup around campus together.

“It means so much for them to come over here and help because this area... not to say it didn’t over there, but we got a lot of the brute force of it all,” said Alice Lloyd student, Jonathan Blair. “We’re very thankful for everyone that has come to help us it means everything.”

The students and employees said they really appreciate the outpouring of help from volunteers and everyone who has donated supplies.

