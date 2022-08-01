Alice Lloyd and UPIKE students join forces to help with flood cleanup

Alice Lloyd and UPIKE
Alice Lloyd and UPIKE(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Alice Lloyd College is fortunate to have minimal damage to their buildings, but there is a great amount of cleanup needed around campus and the community.

On Monday, several Alice Lloyd and University of Pikeville students gathered to cleanup around campus together.

“It means so much for them to come over here and help because this area... not to say it didn’t over there, but we got a lot of the brute force of it all,” said Alice Lloyd student, Jonathan Blair. “We’re very thankful for everyone that has come to help us it means everything.”

The students and employees said they really appreciate the outpouring of help from volunteers and everyone who has donated supplies.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.
Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding
Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo

Latest News

The Hindman Settlement School dates back to the early 1900s as a school for miners’ children....
Community, country respond to flooding at historic school
IRS logo
IRS to extend payment deadlines to East Ky. flood victims
Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties
Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff
‘Appalachia Rises | Week of Giving’ announcement
‘Appalachia Rises | Week of Giving’ announcement