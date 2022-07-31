WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky following deadly flash flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in Perry, Knott and Letcher Counties on Sunday.

During his visit, the Governor met with local officials, volunteers and affected families.

On Sunday, Beshear announced the death toll increased to 26 Kentuckians.

You can watch video from his Perry County visit here:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.