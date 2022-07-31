Third annual ‘Burn Run’ raises money for hospital, flood relief

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center hosted an event on Saturday evening full of music, food, and fun, but all for a good cause.

The third annual Brother’s Keepers Burn Run was held at the MAC. The Burn Run is usually held at Archer Park, but due to flooding, was moved to the new location.

The Burn Run helps to raise money for the Lexington Shriners Childrens Hospital, but this year are helping locals as well, taking donations for those affected by recent flooding.

Country duo ‘Sundy Best’ were also in attendance and performed at Burn Run for their second year. Both said it was important for them to give back to communities so close to their hometowns and help in any way they could.

“it’s a strange and difficult time, but I will say I feel like the folks in Eastern Kentucky are very resilient. We will get through it,” said Kristopher Bentley, one half of Sundy Best. “It’s just coming together to provide the communities with what they need.”

Event organizer Richie Schoolcraft said last year’s event raised nearly $20,000 for the Shriners Hospital, but attendance is down a bit due to the recent flooding.

