Shooting during brawl in downtown Orlando wounds 7

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition.
All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police say seven people were injured after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando.

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:22 a.m. Sunday near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letcher County flooding
Sheriff: Curfew in effect until further notice in Letcher County
Hundreds of families have lost their homes to the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.
Death toll increases to three in Perry County, all were identified
A new Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday.
New Flood Watch issued, more heavy rain on the way to wrap up July
Mega Millions
Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions
Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 61 employees in southeast Kentucky have...
Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods

Latest News

Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards rescuing helicopter
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat
Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics...
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ