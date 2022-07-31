Severe Weather Alert Day continues, Flood Watch in effect through Monday morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Please stay weather aware and have a way to receive warnings this evening, overnight and Monday morning as showers and storms will be possible. This could lead to highwater issues in spots. A Flood Watch remains in effect.

Tonight through Monday

Scattered showers and storms continue into tonight. Some could be heavy at times, and it will not take much rain to cause issues, especially in areas that were hard hit on Thursday. Please stay weather aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings if they are issued.

A Level 3 Moderate Risk of Excessive Rainfall is in place for the areas in read (Jackson, Hazard, Pikeville, Hindman, Hyden, London, Middlesboro, Whitesburg, Booneville, McKee, Corbin, Williamsburg, Pineville, Manchester and Somerset). A Level 2 Slight risk is in place for the areas in yellow.

WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WYMT Weather)

A Flood Watch is in effect until 8:00 a.m. on Monday for areas along and south of the Mountain Parkway. Low temperatures tonight fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

A new Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday. (WYMT Weather)

On Monday, additional showers and storms will be possible. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s. Again, please stay weather aware and keep an eye on the sky. A few strong storms are possible. Most of the region is included in a Level 1 Marginal risk, with a Level 2 Slight risk in place for our northern counties (near I-64).

SPC Day 2 Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Summer Heat Returns

On Tuesday, isolated showers will stick around. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be warmer. We reach the mid-80s.

We get even warmer by Wednesday. Highs soar into the upper-80s and lower-90s. A stray shower or storm is possible, but the majority of us will begin to dry out.

Hot weather continues into Thursday. High temperatures top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers and storms look to return by Friday. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Next weekend looks typical for early August. Warm and muggy with pop-up showers and storms. Highs on Saturday and Sunday reach the upper-80s.

