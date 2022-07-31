Severe Weather Alert Day continues, Flood Watch in effect through Monday morning

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Please stay weather aware and have a way to receive warnings this evening, overnight and Monday morning as showers and storms will be possible. This could lead to highwater issues in spots. A Flood Watch remains in effect.

Tonight through Monday

Scattered showers and storms continue into tonight. Some could be heavy at times, and it will not take much rain to cause issues, especially in areas that were hard hit on Thursday. Please stay weather aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings if they are issued.

A Level 3 Moderate Risk of Excessive Rainfall is in place for the areas in read (Jackson, Hazard, Pikeville, Hindman, Hyden, London, Middlesboro, Whitesburg, Booneville, McKee, Corbin, Williamsburg, Pineville, Manchester and Somerset). A Level 2 Slight risk is in place for the areas in yellow.

WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook
WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook(WYMT Weather)

A Flood Watch is in effect until 8:00 a.m. on Monday for areas along and south of the Mountain Parkway. Low temperatures tonight fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

A new Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday.
A new Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday.(WYMT Weather)

On Monday, additional showers and storms will be possible. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s. Again, please stay weather aware and keep an eye on the sky. A few strong storms are possible. Most of the region is included in a Level 1 Marginal risk, with a Level 2 Slight risk in place for our northern counties (near I-64).

SPC Day 2 Outlook
SPC Day 2 Outlook(WYMT Weather)

Summer Heat Returns

On Tuesday, isolated showers will stick around. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be warmer. We reach the mid-80s.

We get even warmer by Wednesday. Highs soar into the upper-80s and lower-90s. A stray shower or storm is possible, but the majority of us will begin to dry out.

Hot weather continues into Thursday. High temperatures top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers and storms look to return by Friday. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Next weekend looks typical for early August. Warm and muggy with pop-up showers and storms. Highs on Saturday and Sunday reach the upper-80s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letcher County flooding
Sheriff: Curfew in effect until further notice in Letcher County
A new Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday.
New Flood Watch issued, more heavy rain on the way to wrap up July
Hundreds of families have lost their homes to the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.
Death toll increases to three in Perry County, all were identified
Mega Millions
Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions
Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.
Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding

Latest News

A new Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday.
New Flood Watch issued, more heavy rain on the way to wrap up July
WYMT Regular Rain
Rain chances winding down for now, more possible later this weekend
11pm wx
Brandon Robinson's 11 p.m. Forecast-July 29th, 2022
Search and rescue efforts ongoing across the mountains, at least 24 people dead as of Friday