School officials tour flood ravaged Buckhorn Elementary School

By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools superintendent Jonathan Jett visited Buckhorn Elementary Saturday to assess the damage to the heavily flooded school.

Structural engineers are scheduled to visit the school Monday and create an assessment of the state of the building.

Buckhorn Elementary Principal Tim Wooten is hoping for a good report.

“Hopefully get the school back together, hopefully we get the students and staff back in the building, We’re excited for that possibility but all that depends on a good evaluation Monday so continue to pray for that and pray for the folks in our communities,” said Wooten.

While Buckhorn Elementary is not taking donations right now, folks wanting to help are encouraged to donate to the Buckhorn Children Family Services log gym.

