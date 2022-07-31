People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY

“I’ve never seen such devastation.”
People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY
People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the floodwater across eastern Kentucky starts to recede, the damage and the need for help in eastern Kentucky is clear.

“I’ve never seen such devastation,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2728 member, Brian Amburgey.

People from across Kentucky and beyond state lines, are heading to eastern Kentucky to do anything they can to help.

“There’s so many people that are struggling. They’ve lost everything they’ve ever known or had and we decided, they’re our neighbors, obviously, we’ve got to give back. We’ve got to help,” said corporate partner for Jet’s Pizza, Richard Compton.

All four Jet’s Pizza locations are accepting donations through Sunday night at 10 p.m.

“We’re having a lot of people that want to help,” said Jet’s Pizza Lexington manager, Dominic Graves.

“It’s great to see the community pull together,” said Compton.

For some, despite their central Kentucky addresses, eastern Kentucky will always be home.

“I grew up there. I went to high school at Knott County Central,” said Amburgey.

Brian Amburgey asked members of his community for donations Saturday night. Less than 24 hours later, he hit the road with multiple truck loads of donations. He brought them to his hometown, Hindman.

“There’s people that have lost everything. The family that lost their lives, is kin to me, the four children. We need anybody and everybody that can. Even if it’s just going up and helping clean up or if they can donate five dollars to help. They’ve lost everything and we just need everybidy to pull together and help everybody,” said Amburgey.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2728 is taking donations for people in eastern Kentucky through Wednesday. They’re partnering with Lighthouse Outreach on Wednesday, accepting donations from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Winchester Plaza. Donations can also be dropped off at the VFW Post 2728 location Monday-Wednesday from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Their address is 116 Sterling St., Winchester.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letcher County flooding
Sheriff: Curfew in effect until further notice in Letcher County
A new Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday.
New Flood Watch issued, more heavy rain on the way to wrap up July
Hundreds of families have lost their homes to the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.
Death toll increases to three in Perry County, all were identified
Mega Millions
Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions
Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.
Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding

Latest News

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
Perry County Sheriff's Office
Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power following devastating flooding
Flooding in Chavies
Shelters go up across the region in response to devastating flooding
Hazard, Kentucky
FAA issues temporary flight restriction over Hazard