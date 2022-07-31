People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the floodwater across eastern Kentucky starts to recede, the damage and the need for help in eastern Kentucky is clear.

“I’ve never seen such devastation,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2728 member, Brian Amburgey.

People from across Kentucky and beyond state lines, are heading to eastern Kentucky to do anything they can to help.

“There’s so many people that are struggling. They’ve lost everything they’ve ever known or had and we decided, they’re our neighbors, obviously, we’ve got to give back. We’ve got to help,” said corporate partner for Jet’s Pizza, Richard Compton.

All four Jet’s Pizza locations are accepting donations through Sunday night at 10 p.m.

“We’re having a lot of people that want to help,” said Jet’s Pizza Lexington manager, Dominic Graves.

“It’s great to see the community pull together,” said Compton.

For some, despite their central Kentucky addresses, eastern Kentucky will always be home.

“I grew up there. I went to high school at Knott County Central,” said Amburgey.

Brian Amburgey asked members of his community for donations Saturday night. Less than 24 hours later, he hit the road with multiple truck loads of donations. He brought them to his hometown, Hindman.

“There’s people that have lost everything. The family that lost their lives, is kin to me, the four children. We need anybody and everybody that can. Even if it’s just going up and helping clean up or if they can donate five dollars to help. They’ve lost everything and we just need everybidy to pull together and help everybody,” said Amburgey.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2728 is taking donations for people in eastern Kentucky through Wednesday. They’re partnering with Lighthouse Outreach on Wednesday, accepting donations from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Winchester Plaza. Donations can also be dropped off at the VFW Post 2728 location Monday-Wednesday from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Their address is 116 Sterling St., Winchester.

