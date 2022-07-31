‘Our focus right now is the community, not our campus’: Camp Nathanael to aid in flood relief efforts

Camp Nathanael
Camp Nathanael(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EMMALENA, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, staff with Camp Nathanael in Knott County discovered that the lower end of the campus was completely underwater.

“As we woke up in the middle of the night at our homes and things, we were expecting to find flooding around the area, but not on our campus,” said Josh Feltner, Executive Director of the Scripture Memory Mountain Mission.

After assessing the damages, staff and volunteers took no time to come together and start cleaning.

“Our volunteers, believe it or not, we’ve been trying to kind of hold off and ask them to put the brakes on just a little bit before they come,” said Feltner. “These are some that just wanted to show up and help, and we’re glad for it.”

But those with Camp Nathanael said the campus is not their main priority at the moment.

“Our focus is to get this dining room up and running because we’re gonna be partnering with Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief, and they’re gonna be sending teams, we believe, from Tennessee that are going to be serving throughout the community,” said Feltner. “Our focus right now is the community, not our campus.”

Camp Nathanael and the Kentucky Baptist Convention will be working together to offer a place for community members to eat, shower and find support in one another.

“We will be here as long as it takes,” said Ron Crowe, Disaster Relief Director for the Kentucky Baptist Convention. “Our commitment is to come and to serve and as long as we have volunteers willing to serve, we will continue to help those in this community.”

To learn more about how you can donate or help Camp Nathanael in their efforts, you can visit their website.

