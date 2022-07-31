Mountain athletes step up to help flood victims

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As Eastern Kentucky begins the clean-up process following catastrophic flooding, mountain athletes are stepping in to help.

Floyd Central Football helps with flood clean-up
Floyd Central Football helps with flood clean-up(Marsha Johnson)

The Floyd Central Jaguars traded practice jerseys for cleanup gear, getting to work helping clean up homes and businesses impacted by flooding on Saturday, July 30th. Every single member of the team joined the effort.

Shelby Valley FB helps player clean up flooded home
Shelby Valley FB helps player clean up flooded home(Natalie Gunter)

The Shelby Valley Wildcats helped out one of their own affected by the floods. Led by coach Anthony Hampton, the team helped clean up in Virgie.

If your team is organizing a clean-up effort or donation drive, please email us at sports@wymt.com

