McDonald’s ends test of meatless burger in US

McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.
McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.(Source: McDonald’s via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is ending a trial run of the McPlant burger.

The McPlant is made with a plant-based protein, produced by Beyond Meat.

The test run generated a lot of interest in Beyond Meat with investors. However, Beyond Meat’s stock slid more than 5% Thursday.

Investors seem excited about Beyond Meat’s next move, Beyond Fried Chicken, which is coming to KFC.

McDonald’s future plans for the McPlant burger are unclear for now.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letcher County flooding
Sheriff: Curfew in effect until further notice in Letcher County
A new Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday.
New Flood Watch issued, more heavy rain on the way to wrap up July
Hundreds of families have lost their homes to the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.
Death toll increases to three in Perry County, all were identified
Mega Millions
Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions
Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.
Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding

Latest News

A 17-year-old died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
Perry County Sheriff's Office
Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power following devastating flooding
Flooding in Chavies
Shelters go up across the region in response to devastating flooding