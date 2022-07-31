Locals in McRoberts come together to create a makeshift bridge

McRoberts bridge
(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Many terrifying stories have come out of the flooding here in Eastern Kentucky, but we have also heard inspiring acts from communities in the region.

In McRoberts, they created a makeshift bridge after the flooding destroyed one of the two that led into the town.

“Early in that morning I had some folks come up and meet me in my front lawn and they got together and said we got a plan to get us out of here in case an ambulance or something needs to get in,” Letcher County Magistrate Benny McCall said.

They gathered supplies and borrowed an excavator, then combined broken pieces to create a makeshift bridge.

“We actually brought the culvert up from the road quite a bit. Drug it up with the escavator. And when he rolled it in there, we sort of just took pieces of the roadway off and that’s what we built the actual bridge with,” McCall said.

McCall also said both bridges leading into McRoberts are fully functional.

